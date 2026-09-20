Petrol price could reach Rs1,000 per litre if shortage occurs: minister

LAHORE – Federal Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik has warned that the price of petrol could reach Rs1,000 per litre if a shortage develops in the country.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Malik said there was currently no petrol shortage in the country, but prices could rise to as much as Rs1,000 per litre if a shortage occurred.

He said oil had become more expensive in Europe and the United States, while international oil prices had increased by 80%. However, Pakistan had raised prices by only 50%, he added.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as a responsible premier, has built a dam against a further increase in petrol prices,” Malik said.

He added that the government would ensure that people did not face a gas shortage during winter, even if it had to import gas worth $100 million instead of $3 million.

The federal minister said fuel tokens worth Rs180 million were issued in a single day on Friday.

He urged the Jamaat-e-Islami not to exploit people’s difficulties for political purposes, saying its delegation had already been informed about the challenges facing the government.

Malik said work on oil wells had begun and oil exploration would be carried out by October.

He also urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers not to use other people’s children as “fuel” in their opposition to the government.

“We will not allow anyone to march on Islamabad,” he said.

Regarding Aleema Khan, Malik said he was unaware of her detention.

He added that the issues of the local government system and administrative units would be discussed in the provincial and national assemblies.