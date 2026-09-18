Pakistan’s current account deficit falls 70% in August

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s current account deficit fell 70% year-on-year in August, while large-scale manufacturing output increased 9.5% month-on-month, according to official data.

Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed that the current account deficit declined 70% year-on-year in August and fell 36% during the first two months of the fiscal year.

Large-scale manufacturing output increased 3% year-on-year and 9.5% month-on-month, the data showed.

Corporate profits increased 15% during fiscal year 2026, while new company registrations rose 45% year-on-year.

Remittances increased 17% during the first two months of the fiscal year, reaching $7.3 billion.

Services exports increased 29% year-on-year, while IT exports rose 17% and freelancers’ earnings increased 42%.

Pakistan recorded $316 million in foreign direct investment (FDI), with FDI rising 80% year-on-year and 77% month-on-month.

Cumulative inflows through Roshan Digital Accounts reached $13.9 billion.

Pakistan’s Sustainable Panda Bond also received international recognition through the Climate Bonds Award.

The number of retail investors registered with Invest Pak reached 12,800, while five initial public offerings (IPOs) were completed during the first two months of fiscal year 2027. Pakistan recorded 11 IPOs during fiscal year 2026.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s official foreign exchange reserves have reached a record $21.4 billion.