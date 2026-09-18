Islamabad Traffic Plan: Which roads to be Sealed ahead of PTI 27 Sept. March?

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI – Twin cities brace for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) September 27 long march, which triggered a sweeping security operation as authorities are taking all precautionary measures, sealing routes with containers and bringing in additional police personnel.

A comprehensive plan has been prepared to restrict movement into the twin cities if required, with containers and barricades expected to be placed at strategic locations and major highways.

The security measures come as the PTI prepares for its announced march towards Islamabad. The party had announced the September 27 protest after consultations with its allies, with PTI leaders saying the demonstration could extend beyond a single day.

Security preparations are being intensified on routes connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi with Attock, Kati Pahari, Jhelum Bridge and Chakwal, while routes from Hazara, Murree and Galiyat are also being examined for possible closure.

Authorities are also tightening security around Taxila, Margalla Check Post, 26 Number Chungi, Tarnol and surrounding areas. T-Chowk routes leading towards Rawalpindi and Islamabad are also included in the security plan. Recent reporting indicates that containers have already been positioned at several points in and around Islamabad, while authorities have been preparing additional supplies to seal entry and exit routes if the protest situation escalates.

The security operation is not limited to the twin cities. According to police sources, arrangements are also being made along the Motorway, Islamabad Interchange, Hazara Expressway, GT Road and Murree Expressway. The objective, according to officials, is to prevent a sudden influx of protesters while maintaining law and order in the capital and Rawalpindi.

Additional police personnel from different districts of Punjab are expected to be deployed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Authorities have also sought anti-riot equipment, including armoured vehicles capable of firing tear-gas shells and additional rubber bullets, according to police sources.

Earlier reporting had indicated that Islamabad police were seeking a large number of containers and additional manpower, while anti-riot units were being placed on alert and their equipment stocks reviewed.

Officials have also warned of strict action against anyone violating Section 144, blocking roads, damaging government property or attempting to take the law into their own hands. Authorities in Punjab have already imposed restrictions on public gatherings at different stages of the preparations, citing security concerns.

Security around Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi is also being significantly reinforced. Sources say Red Zone-style security arrangements are being planned around the prison and adjoining areas, while monitoring and search operations are continuing at hotels and guesthouses across Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The heightened security around Adiala comes as PTI’s planned mobilisation is closely linked to demands concerning party founder Imran Khan, who remains incarcerated at Adiala Jail.

Authorities are also considering a possible suspension of mobile phone services as part of the security measures, although any such move would depend on the security situation and relevant decisions by the authorities. Meanwhile, police and intelligence units are continuing to monitor preparations for the September 27 protest and the activities of PTI leaders, workers and supporters.

Newly appointed Inspector Generals of Punjab Police and Islamabad Police are expected to coordinate security measures to deal with the anticipated mobilisation.

With major entry routes under scrutiny, containers being arranged and additional law-enforcement resources being prepared, Islamabad and Rawalpindi are heading into September 27 under an unusually heavy security umbrella.