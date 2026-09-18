Rs4Billion VIP Housing Scheme for Punjab Govt Officials, featuring Gym & Café, raises eyebrows

LAHORE — A proposed residential complex for Punjab government officials in Lahore comes under scrutiny as provincial officials questioned the hefty cost of a scheme that includes VIP amenities, a convention hall, extensive parking and multiple power systems.

The Rs. 4.23 billion project, proposed under Punjab’s development budget for fiscal year 2026-27, is planned on 60 kanals and one marla of government-owned land along Burki Road in Lahore Cantonment.

According to official documents, the Services and General Administration Department has proposed 24 two-bedroom apartments for government officials. The main residential building is planned with a basement, ground floor, and six additional floors, with its construction cost estimated at more than Rs. 2.05 billion. But the proposed accommodation comes with far more than residential facilities.

The complex is slated to feature a VIP gym, library, indoor games area, seminar room, VIP executive lounge and café. A separate convention hall, covering around 40,246 square feet, has also been proposed at an estimated cost of Rs. 547.2 million.

The plan also carries a sizeable parking component. It proposes space for 164 cars and 47 motorcycles, in addition to a separate basement parking facility for 26 vehicles. Several other components add substantially to the proposed bill. More than Rs. 145.1 million has been earmarked for generators, while the proposed solar power system is estimated to cost over Rs. 55.4 million. External development works are expected to consume another Rs. 335.8 million.

Furniture alone has been allocated more than Rs. 152.1 million, while Rs. 10 million has been proposed for gym equipment. The spending has prompted questions within the provincial government.

Planning and Development Department’s technical wing raised questions about overall cost and questioned the justification for imported construction materials and other expensive features. It has called for a review of projected expenditure on elevators, heating and cooling systems, generators, solar installations, backup electricity arrangements and other costly components.

Officials also examined the proposal and considered the estimated cost of more than Rs. 4.23 billion excessive. One feature in particular has drawn scrutiny: the proposed basement parking for just 26 vehicles. Officials questioned the financial efficiency of constructing the facility, describing it as an expensive use of resources for a relatively limited number of vehicles.

Despite the reservations, the proposed complex has been assigned a 24-month completion period. The scheme now faces questions over whether its extensive VIP facilities and infrastructure can be justified against its Rs. 4.23 billion projected price tag.