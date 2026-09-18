Petrol relief scheme expanded to 20-year-old motorcycles, rickshaws and Qingqis

ISLAMABAD – The government has announced further relief for the public under the petrol relief scheme, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directing authorities to include 20-year-old motorcycles, rickshaws and Qingqi vehicles in the programme.

According to details, owners of motorcycles, rickshaws and Qingqi vehicles that are up to 20 years old will now be eligible to benefit from the petrol relief scheme.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued special instructions to the relevant institutions to facilitate the public and expand the scope of the relief programme.

Under the revised eligibility criteria, all motorcycles, rickshaws and Qingqi vehicles registered on or after January 1, 2006, will qualify for the petrol relief scheme.

Owners and operators of eligible vehicles can register for the programme by following the prescribed procedure.

The move is aimed at extending the benefits of the petrol relief scheme to a larger number of people, particularly those who rely on motorcycles, rickshaws and Qingqi vehicles for transportation and livelihood.