No one can storm Islamabad after IHC ruling, says Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear that no one can storm the federal capital following the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) ruling, warning that a contempt of court petition would be filed against anyone who violates the decision.

Speaking at a press conference, Naqvi referred to the recent terrorist attack and said it was inappropriate to hold sit-ins while the country was mourning the victims and carrying out their funerals.

“You are holding funerals for martyrs on one hand and preparing for sit-ins on the other,” he said.

The interior minister said the security forces had been directed to prevent any such attempt by all possible means. He added that the personnel had also been instructed not to remain passive if an attempt was made to forcibly enter the capital.

Naqvi said those wishing to protest should do so in their respective areas and cities, stressing that there was a difference between political rallies and processions and an attempt by a group to forcefully enter the capital.

He warned that if even one person lost their life during such an attempt, those responsible for gathering the group would be held accountable.