Oil Companies demand Rs66Billion in Dues as Liquidity Pressure threatens Fuel Supply

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s fuel sector is facing another pressure point as oil marketing companies demanded immediate release of Rs66.7 billion in outstanding claims and implementation of a Rs1.22-per-litre increase in their margins, warning that mounting financial stress could threaten the smooth flow of petroleum supplies.

The demand puts government and the oil regulator under renewed pressure, with the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) seeking an urgent resolution of the issue and a meeting with the chairman of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

OMCs say Rs66.7 billion is currently stuck in outstanding Price Differential Claims (PDCs), with a major portion of the amount pending since March 2026. To put the figure into perspective, the OCAC says the unpaid amount is roughly equivalent to the value of five imported petrol cargoes.

For oil marketing companies already dealing with rising operational and financing costs, the billions tied up in claims are creating a growing liquidity crunch.

OCAC called for the verification and audit of outstanding claims to be completed without further delay. It wants all claims that have already been verified and approved to be released immediately. The council has also pointed out that some approved premium differential claims related to petrol imports are still awaiting payment.

The companies argue that keeping these funds locked up is putting additional pressure on the cash required to finance imports, maintain inventories and keep fuel moving across the country.

Oil companies now want Rs1.22 more per litre

The industry has another major demand on the table. Oil marketing companies want the government to immediately implement an already approved Rs1.22-per-litre increase in their margins.

OCAC says OMC margins were last revised in September 2023, and have remained unchanged despite a sharp rise in operating, financing, technology, regulatory and other expenses. According to the industry, the Economic Coordination Committee has already approved the Rs1.22-per-litre adjustment.

OMC demand comes shortly after the government approved a Rs1.34-per-litre increase in dealers’ margins on petrol and high-speed diesel. The increase was approved in August 2026 and was scheduled to take effect from September 1.