Two Pakistanis killed in South Africa shooting

Two Pakistani nationals were killed in a shooting incident in South Africa, with one victim reportedly from Mandi Bahauddin and the other from Lahore.

Saadat, from Mandi Bahauddin, was travelling home with his employee, Rizwan, after closing their mobile phone shop. Their vehicle came under fire near the Q Town area of Johannesburg.

Both men died at the scene as a result of the shooting.

South African police collected evidence from the scene and have launched an investigation into the incident. The identities and motives of the suspected attackers have not yet been established.

Family members said that four Pakistani youths, including two cousins of Saadat, had also been killed in shooting incidents in South Africa about two months earlier.