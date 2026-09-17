Petrol Price in Pakistan gets Rs0.43 cut after Rs23 increase in one week

ISLAMABAD – Petrol price in Pakistan got very little to almost no relief as OGRA slashed price by 43 paisa per litre while hiking diesel by Rs3.47 per litre for September 18.

According to the latest notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the price of petrol (Motor Spirit/Super/MS 92 RON) has been reduced to Rs390.79 per litre, down from Rs391.22. But the relief at the petrol pump comes alongside another blow for diesel consumers.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs3.47 per litre, taking it to Rs424.92 per litre.

Petrol Price in Pakistan Trend

September 9: Rs364.35 — up Rs5.58

September 10: Rs367.75 — up Rs3.40

September 11: Rs370.80 — up Rs3.05

September 12: Rs375.82 — up Rs5.02

September 15: Rs380.24 — up Rs4.42

September 16: Rs384.34 — up Rs4.10

September 17: Rs391.22 — up Rs6.88

Petrol jumped by Rs26.87 per litre between September 9 and September 17 before the latest 43-paisa reduction.

OGRA has recently been revising fuel prices on a daily or near-daily basis, with changes linked to international Platts Arab Gulf benchmarks, the US dollar/rupee exchange rate, and fixed government levies and margins.