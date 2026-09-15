Petrol hits Rs384 in Pakistan as fuel price surge shows No Signs of Slowing

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani consumers faced another blow as the government raised prices of petrol and diesel, adding to the mounting financial pressure on households and transporters.

The price of diesel has been increased by Rs. 6.41 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs. 415.83 per litre, according to the latest notification. Petrol consumers are also facing another blow, with the price set to rise by Rs. 4.10 per litre, pushing the petrol price to Rs. 384.34 per litre.

The latest adjustment comes amid a sharp and sustained increase in petroleum prices, raising fresh concerns over the impact on transportation, household budgets and the overall cost of living.

Under the prevailing petroleum pricing mechanism, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) calculates and determines petroleum product prices. However, the government retains the authority to make changes to the final prices by adjusting taxes and applicable levies, including increasing or reducing them.

The latest increase would add to a steep rise in petrol prices witnessed over the past month. Petrol has already become Rs. 54.81 per litre more expensive, climbing from Rs. 325.43 on August 14 to Rs. 380.24 on September 15 — an increase of nearly 17% in just one month.

Now, with another Rs. 4.10 per litre hike expected, petrol could reach Rs. 384.34 per litre. If approved, the cumulative increase since August 14 would surge to Rs. 58.91 per litre, representing an overall jump of around 18.1%.

The relentless rise in fuel prices threatens to further squeeze consumers, with higher petrol and diesel costs likely to translate into increased transportation expenses and additional pressure on household spending.