PM Petrol Relief Scheme: 9771 SMS Glitches leave Pakistanis frustrated

LAHORE – Pakistani government rolled out a petrol relief scheme for bikers and people using vehicles up to 800cc but the registration apparently runs into some hurdles, with citizens complaining that they are unable to complete registration through the designated SMS service 9771.

The scheme was introduced to provide financial relief to low-income citizens and users of motorcycles and small vehicles amid rising petrol prices. However, instead of a smooth registration process, multiple citizens say they are repeatedly encountering problems while attempting to register.

According to complaints emerging from the public, SMS messages sent to 9771 either fail to go through altogether or, in cases where the message is successfully delivered, applicants receive a response indicating that their registration has failed.

More troubling for applicants, citizens claim the problem persists even after making repeated attempts, raising concerns that technical glitches could prevent eligible people from receiving the promised relief.

9771 SMS registration mechanism, introduced as part of the government’s procedure for accessing the petrol relief, has become a source of frustration for several applicants. Citizens say they have attempted to follow the government’s instructions but have been unable to obtain the required response. In some cases, the SMS reportedly does not leave the sender’s phone, while in others, applicants receive no meaningful response or are informed that registration has failed.

For people already struggling with increased fuel costs, the registration problem has added another layer of uncertainty.

Alongside technical complaints, a lack of public awareness about the registration process is also emerging as a major concern. Many citizens reportedly remain unclear about the exact SMS format, the information required for registration and what applicants are supposed to do after successfully submitting their details.

The announcement of the relief scheme may have generated public interest, but citizens argue that simply announcing a programme is not enough if potential beneficiaries cannot easily understand or access the registration mechanism.

Members of the public are now calling on the government to simplify the process and provide alternative registration channels. They have suggested that, instead of relying exclusively on SMS registration, authorities should consider introducing an online portal, mobile application or other accessible registration methods.

Such options, they argue, would help applicants facing technical problems with the 9771 service and reduce the possibility of eligible citizens being excluded from the relief scheme.

The issue assumes greater significance because motorcycle and small-car users are among those directly affected by rising fuel costs. Citizens say many low-income households depend on motorcycles and small vehicles for commuting, employment and day-to-day activities. If technical difficulties prevent eligible applicants from registering, the government’s relief initiative could fail to reach some of its intended beneficiaries.

Public circles have therefore urged the authorities to take immediate notice of complaints surrounding the 9771 SMS service, identify and resolve technical problems, and ensure that the registration system remains functional and accessible.

They have also called for a large-scale public awareness campaign explaining the registration process in simple language, including the correct SMS format, required information and subsequent steps.