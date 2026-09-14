Pakistan Petrol Rs100 Relief: 9771 TOK Registration and Apply Online

KARACHI – Petrol buyers in Pakistan can now apply for Rs100-per-litre relief under government’s new fuel subsidy scheme, with eligible users required to register and use TOK via 9771 to access the discount. The government moved ahead with its much-awaited Petrol Relief Scheme, giving millions of motorcycle, rickshaw and small-car users a chance to buy petrol Rs100 cheaper per litre. But the discount is not unlimited. The relief has been tied to monthly fuel quotas, while beneficiaries will have to complete a digital registration and obtain a token before purchasing subsidised petrol. Petrol Relief

For bikers and rickshaw owners, the government has set a monthly limit of 20 litres. At Rs100 off per litre, that means a beneficiary can save up to Rs2,000 every month.

Owners of vehicles with engines of up to 800cc will be allowed to purchase up to 30 litres under the scheme, giving them a maximum monthly saving of Rs3,000.

The relief is available for Bikes, Rickshaws, Qingqi vehicles, other eligible two- and three-wheelers and vehicles with engine capacity of up to 800cc.

TOK 9771 Registration

Registration Details SIM Must be registered in the applicant’s own name CNIC Applicant’s CNIC number Vehicle Number Registered vehicle number Provincial Code I = Islamabad, A = AJK, G = Gilgit-Baltistan, S = Sindh, P = Punjab, K = Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, B = Balochistan Registration Date Enter in DDMMYYYY format Confirmation A confirmation SMS will be sent after successful verification

Getting registered does not mean the discount is automatically applied

Whenever a registered beneficiary wants to buy petrol under the scheme, they must first send “TOK” to 9771. The system will generate a digital fuel token, which must be shown at the petrol station to receive the Rs100-per-litre relief.

The system will also keep track of how much subsidised petrol has already been claimed during the month, preventing beneficiaries from exceeding their assigned quota.

When does the scheme begin?

The rollout is being carried out in stages. The programme is scheduled to become operational in Islamabad during the night between September 14 and 15. The facility will then be expanded across the country, including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, during the night between September 16 and 17.

Registration began on September 13. The government is relying on the digital system to link each applicant with their verified identity and vehicle, allowing the fuel subsidy to be targeted at the intended beneficiaries rather than reducing the petrol price for everyone.