How to get Rs100 per litre petrol relief for motorcycles and small cars

ISLAMABAD – The government has announced the procedure for obtaining a special Rs100 per litre petrol relief for motorcycles, rickshaws, Qingqis and small cars with engine capacities of up to 800cc.

The Ministry of Information Technology has issued details of the registration and fuel token process under the relief scheme.

According to the ministry, eligible citizens must send REG followed by their CNIC number to 9771. They will also be required to provide their vehicle registration number, provincial code and registration date.

For the fuel token, applicants must send TOK to 9771. The fuel token can then be presented at participating petrol stations to purchase petrol at the discounted rate.

The relief scheme will begin in Islamabad from the night between Monday and Tuesday, while residents of other parts of the country will be able to avail the subsidy from the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Under the scheme, eligible citizens will receive a Rs100 per litre discount on petrol.

Motorcycle and Qingqi users will be eligible for discounted petrol on up to 20 litres per month, while owners of vehicles with engine capacities of up to 800cc will be eligible for discounted petrol on up to 30 litres per month.