Gold Price in Pakistan slips below Rs450,000; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan fell below Rs450,000 mark on September 15, with the per-tola rate dropping Rs4,000 to Rs449,336 amid decline in international bullion prices.

As per market rates, gold settled at Rs449,336 per tola, down from Rs453,336 recorded on Monday. The price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs3,429, settling at Rs385,233.

The latest drop follows a Rs3,800 decline in the per-tola gold price on Monday, indicating continued weakness in the local bullion market. In the international market, gold prices fell by $40 per ounce to $4,268, contributing to the decline in domestic rates.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in the local market. The precious metal continued to trade at Rs6,802 per tola.

Gold rates in Lahore

Gold rates reported for Lahore showed the following figures:

Piece: Rs446,000 / Rs445,500

Pathoor: Rs440,500 / Rs438,500

Karachi sell: Rs445,500

The movement in local gold prices broadly reflected the weakness in international bullion rates, while silver remained unchanged during the session.