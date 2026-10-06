Riyadh Airport Flights grounded as Houthis claim hitting Saudi Capital

RIYADH – Capital of Saudi Arabia witnessed aviation disruption after flights to and from King Khalid International Airport were cancelled or delayed amid escalating regional tensions.

Footage reportedly captured inside Riyadh Airport shows aircraft unable to land, while several airport gates have been closed. Air navigation operations remain suspended, and civilian airlines are reportedly steering clear of airspace over the Saudi capital, forcing scheduled flights to divert.

Exclusive footage from inside #Riyadh Airport Planes grounded and several gates closed مشاهد حصرية من داخل مطار #الرياض طائرات تم تعليق هبوطها وإغلاق عدة بوابات في المطار https://t.co/gZz1CUmIeQ — ايكو — ECHO (@ECHO101E) October 5, 2026

The disruption comes after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement claimed it launched a series of attacks against targets across Saudi Arabia. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the operation involved drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

Flights to and from Riyadh are once again on hold. Latest take off: 09:38 Latest landing: 09:56 https://t.co/Uo453JSZPS — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 6, 2026

According to the Houthi claim, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was among the targets. The group also said it struck an Aramco refinery in Rabigh, as well as military installations and smaller airports in southern Saudi Arabia.

Loud explosions were reportedly heard across Riyadh as the situation escalated, raising fears of further disruption to air travel and security in the Saudi capital. The claims come as the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen says it has carried out strikes against Houthi positions along the Red Sea coast, claiming that several targets were destroyed.

With Riyadh’s airspace reportedly being avoided by commercial aviation and incoming aircraft being rerouted, the latest escalation has placed the Saudi capital’s aviation network under significant pressure.

The full extent of the reported attacks and any damage at the alleged targets remains unclear, while the competing claims from the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition could not independently establish the scale of the latest escalation.