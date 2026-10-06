Punjab bans gatherings, rallies as Section 144 imposed until Oct 15

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab have introduced province-wide restrictions on public assemblies, with Section 144 remaining in force through October 15 following security alerts.

Under the order, groups of five or more people will not be permitted to gather in public spaces, while rallies, processions, political meetings and sit-ins have also been restricted.

The directive additionally prohibits the carrying and display of weapons in public areas. Measures aimed at encouraging participation in gatherings deemed unlawful have also been included in the order.

Routine religious and social activities, including weddings, funeral prayers and burials, are excluded from the restrictions. The order also does not cover mosques and other places of worship, courts, government offices and events held with official permission.

Officials and personnel from law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as well as security staff carrying out their assigned duties, are exempt.

The Punjab Home Department said the decision followed reports from security and intelligence agencies pointing to potential threats from terrorist groups. Authorities expressed concern that crowded public venues could be targeted.

The restrictions have been introduced as a preventive security measure aimed at safeguarding citizens and public property, according to the department.