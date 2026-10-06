UN Secretary General António reaches Pakistan for meetings with civil-military leadership

ISLAMABAD – Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit from October 6–8, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Upon arrival, the secretary-general was received by Acting Foreign Secretary Ambassador Nabeel Munir.

During the visit, Guterres will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, according to a Foreign Office statement.

The secretary-general will visit the headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and attend a briefing at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The visit of the UN secretary-general will offer an important opportunity to reiterate Pakistan’s longstanding cooperation with the United Nations, and to exchange views on regional and international developments.

It will also provide an opportunity to acknowledge the able leadership and vital contributions of the UN Secretary-General in the areas of international peace and development.