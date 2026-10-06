Five terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR – Five terrorists were killed and two others injured during a security operation in North Waziristan, according to security sources.

The operation was conducted after security personnel tracked the activities of militants in the region. Forces subsequently moved against suspected militant positions in North Waziristan and adjoining areas, the sources said.

The reported casualties were identified by the sources as members of Fitna al-Khawarij.

President Asif Ali Zardari praised the security personnel involved in the operation, saying their actions had helped disrupt the activities of militant elements.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also commended the security forces and described the operation as an effective response to the militant threat.

He said the government remained committed to combating terrorism and achieving lasting peace under the Azm-e-Istehkam framework.