Karachi Safari Park elephant Madhubala falls ill amid suspected infection

KARACHI – Madhubala, an elephant at Karachi’s Safari Park, has fallen ill due to a suspected infection, according to sources.

Reports said the elephant suddenly collapsed one day and had to be lifted with the help of a crane.

Safari Park officials said Madhubala has swelling in her right hind thigh, preventing her from using the affected leg. She has previously suffered from foot infections and abscesses.

According to the administration, Madhubala had also recently been suffering from calcium deficiency, but her calcium levels have now improved. Several medical tests have also been conducted.

A veterinary expert said Madhubala is being given antibiotics due to concerns about a possible bacterial infection. Further medical examination is required to determine the exact cause of her illness.

The expert added that prolonged exposure to hard flooring can be a major cause of foot problems in elephants.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) said he was unaware of Madhubala’s current health condition.

Madhubala was transferred from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park in November 2024, where she was kept with elephants Sonia and Malika. However, about a month after the transfer, Sonia died.