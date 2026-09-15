Sohail Ch. assures Tech-Driven Policing, War on Crime after taking charge as New Islamabad IG

ISLAMABAD – Captain (r) Sohail Chaudhry formally taken charge as new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad in another step toward stern law and order, crime prevention, traffic management, police accountability and improved public services in the federal capital.

The newly appointed IG gets warm welcome upon his arrival at Central Police Office Islamabad, where police officers and personnel greeted him while a smartly turned-out police contingent presented him with a guard of honour. A formal ceremony marking the change of command was held at the Central Police Office, following which Captain Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry met senior police officers and relevant staff and assumed his official responsibilities.

The new police chief immediately turned his attention to the key challenges facing the capital’s policing system, receiving detailed briefings from officers of various departments on law and order, crime prevention, policing operations, traffic management and services being provided to citizens.

IGP Chaudhry made it clear that maintaining peace and protecting the lives and property of citizens would remain his top priorities. He directed police officers to adopt effective measures for preventing crime and ensuring timely responses to incidents, while stressing that citizens must receive efficient and professional police services.

The new IG also emphasized the need to rebuild and strengthen public confidence in the police, saying that the relationship between citizens and the police must be improved through responsible, courteous and professional conduct.

The new IG Islamabad declared that there would be no compromise on merit, transparency or the rule of law in police affairs. He said the accountability and disciplinary mechanisms within Islamabad Police would be further strengthened to improve the overall performance and professional standards of the force.

Officers and personnel were directed to deal with citizens respectfully and responsibly and to ensure that public complaints are addressed effectively rather than allowed to linger.

Technology is also set to play a central role in the new IG’s policing strategy. Sohail Chaudhry said modern technology would be used more effectively to improve policing, strengthen crime prevention mechanisms, enhance rapid response and make better use of available resources.

He stressed the need for a coordinated and modern approach to policing so that Islamabad Police could respond more efficiently to emerging security and public-safety challenges.

The new IG Islamabad also vowed to enhance the professional capabilities of the force and raise its overall standards. He directed officers and personnel to consider lawful conduct, public service and the mission of the martyrs as fundamental responsibilities while performing their duties.