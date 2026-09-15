Pti Worker Succumbs To Death Weeks After Falling Into Boiling Oil During Police Raid In Lahore

LAHORE – A tragic incident was reported from Rajgarh, Lahore, where a PTI worker named Ishtiaq reportedly succumbed to his injuries 18 days after he was severely burned after falling into a cauldron of boiling oil.

A report shared by Express News said the incident occurred on August 26, when langar was being distributed during an Eid Milad un Nabi gathering. A police raid allegedly triggered chaos and panic at the site, during which Ishtiaq fell into a cauldron containing boiling oil and suffered severe burn injuries.

Ishtiaq was rushed to Mayo Hospital Lahore, where he reportedly remained in critical condition and fought for his life for 18 days. He died on September 13, unable to recover from the severe injuries he sustained in the incident.

After Ishtiaq’s death, a resolution was passed in the Punjab Assembly, demanding a complete and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The resolution calls for identification of the police officials allegedly responsible and seeks legal action against those found responsible following an investigation.

It also demands government compensation for Ishtiaq’s family, which has been left to cope with the financial and emotional consequences of his death. The resolution further states that every constitutional and legal forum will be used to pursue justice for Ishtiaq’s family.

The family is now seeking answers, while Punjab Assembly resolution placed the demand for an independent inquiry and compensation firmly on the government’s agenda.