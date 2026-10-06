Pakistani Driver reportedly killed in Drone Strike on Aid Truck in Yemen

SANAA – Yemeni government forces accused Houthis of carrying out drone strike on an aid truck traveling to Marib province, reportedly killing Pakistani driver.

There has been no immediate statement from Pakistani authorities regarding the reported incident.

First confirmed Pakistani casualty in Yemen: A Houthi drone struck a relief truck in Marib, #Yemen, killing a Pakistani driver. This comes after a Pakistani official claimed dispatching four cargo aircraft carrying military equipment and aid to government-held areas of Yemen. It’s unclear, however, if the killed Pakistani was a soldier or a civilian contractor. Either way, this is a critical development of Pakistan’s direct ground presence in Yemen at the behest of the Saudis. So far, Pakistan has deployed 30-40,000 military personnel in Saudi, since the conflict started. There is a possibility, Saudis are using Pakistani contractors or soldiers as expendable units in their war against #Houthi rebels. — Siddhant Kishore (@SidhKishore) October 5, 2026

In a statement issued by the First Division of Yemen’s Emergency Forces, the attack was described as a serious act. The statement said the militant group operates through small, mobile units, using remote areas and desert routes to conduct limited-scale attacks, including drone strikes and ambushes.

The statement also said that Yemeni government forces had accused the Houthis of targeting two civilian trucks several weeks earlier. According to the government forces, five people were killed in that incident, including doctors and medical staff who were returning from a medical conference.