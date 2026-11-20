ISLAMABAD – Pakistan unequivocally condemned the attack by the Houthi militia on a tower at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh.

This act of aggression constitutes a grave violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

The continued targeting of civilian infrastructure and economic facilities endangers innocent lives and poses a serious threat to regional peace and security.

Such reprehensible attacks must cease forthwith. Pakistan stands firmly with the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It supports the Kingdom’s legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and to safeguard its citizens and residents.

Pakistan has been and will continue to make all efforts for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

A day earlier, Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper, the headquarters of Saudi sovereign wealth fund, was hit in a Houthi attack.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led coalition said it has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis towards the kingdom’s southern region.

Saudi Civil Defence also reported that drones had been intercepted in the southern region and issued early-warning alerts for several areas, including Jazan and Abh.