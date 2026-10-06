Toyota ends 12-Year Corolla Run in Pakistan, then gives Same Car Another Facelift

ISLAMABAD – Toyota Corolla’s long reign in Pakistan appears to be entering another phase, as Indus Motor Company (IMC) reportedly pulls current pre-facelift model from its lineup as a refreshed version of the same 11th-generation car prepares to take its place.

Toyota Indus appears to give the decade-old Corolla another facelift. The existing model reportedly disappeared from Toyota Indus’s official online lineup, while dealership signals and recent sightings of an updated Corolla have fueled speculation that the outgoing version is being phased out to make room for the refreshed car.

Toyota Indus, however, has not yet issued an official public announcement confirming the exact production-ending date, launch schedule or final specifications.

The changes are instead concentrated around the exterior, with reports pointing toward a redesigned front and rear treatment.

Expected changes include Reworked headlights, a slimmer upper grille, a redesigned front bumper. New or revised alloy wheels, updated rear tail lamps, a revised rear bumper. Parking sensors, reportedly among the potential equipment additions, and other minor feature upgrades that have yet to be officially disclosed.

For anyone expecting a completely transformed Corolla, the message is therefore straightforward: this is a refresh, not a revolution.

IMC introduced the 11th-generation Corolla locally around 2014. Yet while international markets moved on to the 12th-generation Corolla around 2018–2019, Pakistan continued with the older sedan. Rather than replacing it outright, Toyota Indus repeatedly refreshed the existing product.

The first major local update arrived around 2016–2017, bringing styling changes and additional equipment, including features such as push-start functionality and larger infotainment systems on higher variants.

Then came the Altis X-era update around 2020, following the disappearance of the older 1.3-liter XLi and GLi models from the Corolla lineup. Now, in 2026, another facelift appears to be arriving.

That would make the latest update yet another attempt to extend the life of a platform that has already spent more than a decade serving the Pakistani market.

The outgoing Corolla was already firmly positioned in the premium end of Pakistan’s mass-market sedan segment. Mid-to-late 2026 references put the entry-level 1.6-liter manual at roughly Rs 6.1–6.2 million, while the 1.8-liter Grande variants were around Rs 7.7 million.

Those are outgoing-model reference prices, however, and should not be treated as the prices of the facelift. Toyota Indus has not announced official pricing for the updated car.

Still, expectations of a price increase are already circulating, meaning buyers could face an even higher entry point once the refreshed Corolla officially arrives.