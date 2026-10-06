‘Do Not Film’: Saudi Arabia cracks down on Missile Interception Videos

RIYADH — The skies over Saudi Arabia have once again witnessed smoke and missiles as Houthi rebels claim fresh missile and drone attacks.

Amid these attacks, Saudi Arabia issued a tough warning to the public against filming or sharing footage of missile and drone interceptions, as a sharp escalation in fighting with Yemen’s Houthi movement raises tensions across the region.

Saudi Interior Ministry said people could face legal consequences for photographing, publishing or circulating information about efforts to intercept missiles and drones, as well as images or details showing where intercepted weapons or debris have landed.

تنبيه هام من وزارة الداخلية: تصوير أو نشر أو تداول أي معلومات تتعلق بعمليات اعتراض الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة أو مواقع سقوطها، يعرّضك للمساءلة القانونية. – https://t.co/h1L5jH5fhn — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) October 5, 2026

The warning came after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis claimed to have launched a series of military operations against targets inside Saudi Arabia. Reports identified several locations claimed as targets, including sites in and around Riyadh and Saudi energy infrastructure.

Saudi-backed Yemeni forces push to regain strategically important territory from the Houthis. Saudi coalition spokesman Maj Gen Turki Al Malki said coalition aircraft were providing continuous air support to Yemeni forces while maintaining aerial protection over the strategically vital Bab Al Mandeb Strait.

Al Malki also said military operations against moving targets were continuing, underscoring the intensity of the campaign as fighting spreads across both land and air.

The conflict has its roots a deacade back when Houthi forces seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened the following year, launching an air campaign aimed at restoring Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council, recognised by the United Nations, controls parts of southern and eastern Yemen, while the internationally recognised government operates from Aden.

The latest fighting opened potentially dangerous new chapter. Saudi-backed forces have moved against Houthi positions around the Bab Al Mandeb area, a critical maritime corridor linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis, meanwhile, have claimed attacks involving missiles and drones against Saudi cities, airports, military positions and energy-related sites.

Riyadh’s decision to restrict circulation of interception footage shows growing security sensitivity surrounding the attacks. Authorities have urged the public to avoid sharing information that could reveal details of Saudi air-defence operations or the locations affected by incoming weapons.