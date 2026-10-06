Attock Jail Superintendent Imran Barth arrested for “Offering Bribe to IG Prisons”

RAWALPINDI – Superintendent of Attock District Jail Imran Barth has been arrested after allegedly attempting to hand over a cash-filled envelope to the Inspector General of Prisons Punjab at his residence.

The arrest of Attock Jail Superintendent Imran Barth came after what started as an apparently routine meeting with Inspector General of Prisons Punjab Mian Salik Jalal on the night of October 5.

According to the Punjab Prisons Department, Barth arrived at the IG’s residence at around 10pm for a meeting concerning security, safety and administrative matters at Attock jail.

Barth returned to the residence, saying he wanted to discuss an important matter with the IG. When the two met again, the superintendent allegedly placed an envelope stuffed with currency notes directly on the IG’s table. IG reportedly refused to accept the money and immediately informed the Punjab Home Secretary about the incident.

The matter was then referred to the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab, which moved into action. Anti-corruption officials subsequently arrested the Attock jail superintendent along with the alleged bribe envelope.

The incident raised questions as allegation involves not a junior employee but a serving jail superintendent, a senior administrative official responsible for the management and security of a major correctional facility.

Officials say the superintendent had already concluded his meeting with the IG and departed. Within two minutes, however, he returned, requested another conversation and allegedly placed the cash-filled envelope on the IG’s table.

IG Prisons Punjab Mian Salik Jalal has vowed that corruption, bribery and abuse of authority will face a zero-tolerance policy within the department. “No officer or official will be considered above the law,” the department said in its account of the incident.

Punjab Prisons Department said the action sends a clear message that anti-corruption measures will be pursued regardless of rank or position. The department has also confirmed that further legal proceedings and investigation are being handled by the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab.

The case now moves into the legal process, where investigators are expected to look into circumstances surrounding the alleged cash offer, the purpose of the money and any possible motive behind the reported attempt.