Pakistan Passport Ranking falls to 183rd Globally in 2026; Check Full List here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s passport lost ground again and it slipped to 183rd globally, with visa-free access limited to just nine destinations and a Mobility Score of 42.

Pakistani passport suffered fresh setback on global travel stage, sliding to 183rd place in 2026 as visa-free access remains restricted to just nine destinations, according to Passport Reports. The latest ranking puts Pakistan among the world’s weakest passports for international mobility, with a Mobility Score of 42 and access to only 21% of the world under the report’s methodology.

The decline comes after two consecutive years of improvement. Pakistan had climbed to 175th in 2024 and 174th in 2025, but has now fallen nine places from last year’s position.

Pakistani Passport Visa-free travel

For Pakistani passport holders, unrestricted travel remains limited. Passport Reports lists just nine destinations where Pakistanis can travel without obtaining a visa in advance: Barbados, Dominica, The Gambia, Haiti, Micronesia, Rwanda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vanuatu.

Pakistani citizens can obtain visa on arrival in 29 destinations, while four destinations offer access through an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). However, the vast majority of destinations, 156 in total, still require Pakistani travellers to secure a visa before departure.

The latest figures show a clear deterioration in Pakistan’s travel mobility. The country’s Mobility Score stood at 47 in both 2023 and 2024, before falling to 44 in 2025 and now 42 in 2026. That decline has coincided with a reversal in Pakistan’s global ranking:

Year Global Rank Mobility Score 2023 180th 47 2024 175th 47 2025 174th 44 2026 183rd 42

The latest result means Pakistan has lost the ranking gains made over the previous two years.

The restrictions become particularly significant for Pakistanis travelling to some of the world’s largest economic and commercial centres. According to Passport Reports, advance visa arrangements remain necessary for destinations including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the Schengen Area.

For business travellers, professionals and companies operating internationally, such requirements can add paperwork, processing time and advance planning to overseas travel.

Passport Reports, however, does not assign a specific economic cost to these restrictions and does not quantify their impact on trade, investment, business travel or wider economic activity.

Pakistan’s passport ranking has experienced notable fluctuations over the past decade. From 2015 to 2019, the Passport Power ranking remained relatively stable, hovering around the 94–96 range. The ranking subsequently fell sharply in 2021, reaching around 90, before gradually settling back at 96 in 2026. Six years later, the Mobility Score is higher at 42, yet the country’s global position has deteriorated by 14 places to 183rd.

183rd position applies specifically to Passport Reports’ methodology and should not automatically be compared with rankings produced by other passport indexes. Passport Reports calculates its Mobility Score using destinations accessible without a traditional pre-travel visa, including visa-free entry, visa on arrival and eTA arrangements.

When passports receive the same Mobility Score, the platform breaks the tie by first looking at visa-free access, followed by eTA access and then visa-on-arrival access. Passports with identical figures across all these categories share the same ranking.

Other passport indexes may place Pakistan at a different position because they can use different definitions, scoring systems and classifications of travel access.