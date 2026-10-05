Makkah Alliance strengthens Collective Defence after Emergency Meeting in Riyadh

RIYADH — Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye moved to give their newly formed Makkah defence framework a more operational character, agreeing to advance collective defence measures as the Kingdom faces wave of security threats from Houthis.

A meeting of the Strategic-Political and Defense Committee of the Makkah Alliance for Defense held in Riyadh today, bringing together political and military officials from the three countries to assess the deteriorating regional security environment and determine the next steps for the alliance.

The meeting comes amid intensified attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi movement, including strikes affecting Saudi cities and critical infrastructure. The security situation has raised the stakes for the trilateral agreement, which was designed to strengthen collective deterrence and establish a framework under which an attack on one member would be treated as an attack on all.

One of the key decisions in Riyadh was the appointment of Pakistan’s retired Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood as the first Secretary-General of the Makkah Alliance for Defense, for a three-year term. The appointment marks a major step in transforming the agreement from a political commitment into a functioning institutional structure. The three governments welcomed Mahmood’s selection and expressed confidence that his experience would help build the alliance’s mechanisms and advance its stated objectives.

All members reviewed outcome of political and military consultations held in the run-up to the emergency session and endorsed recommendations presented to the committee. Earlier consultations between the countries’ military chiefs had already focused on threats to Saudi Arabia, military coordination, intelligence cooperation and closer integration of defence capabilities.

The three countries issued their strongest condemnation of the attempted targeting of Makkah and Madinah, as well as attacks against Saudi population centres and civilian and economic facilities. The issue carries particular sensitivity because of the status of the two cities as Islam’s holiest sites. Pakistan and Türkiye reaffirmed their rejection of any threat to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

The two countries also praised Saudi Armed Forces for their readiness and response capabilities, highlighting their vigilance and professionalism in confronting attacks and protecting the Kingdom.

The three members agreed to take measures necessary for the provision and rapid deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia, subject to approved arrangements and each country’s national laws. The objective is to increase readiness, improve interoperability and strengthen the alliance’s combined ability to respond to emerging threats.

The development gives new weight to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in August. The pact was established as a collective-deterrence mechanism, with the three countries committing to regard an armed attack against one member as an attack against all.