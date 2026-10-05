Punjab’s ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ project wins UN-Habitat Award

LAHORE – The Punjab government’s Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar housing project has won an international award, with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz receiving the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award in Muscat.

The award was presented to only five selected countries from around the world. Myanmar’s Htoo Weng, Brazil’s Thiago Baurmann Gubert, Tunisia’s Abdelmalek Ghanem and London Mayor Sadiq Khan were also among the recipients.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was specially invited to Muscat as a state guest to receive the award.

Pakistan first received the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award in 2007.

Maryam Nawaz said the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar project has become a symbol of not only Punjab but also Pakistan around the world. She said the initiative was providing low-income families with the opportunity to own a home.

According to the chief minister, more than 200,000 people have received possession under the programme in a record short period. She said the government aims to build 500,000 homes under the project within five years.