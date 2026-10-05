Latest
Pakistan

Rawalpindi ADC’s husband sent to jail in assault case

By Web Desk
8:39 pm | Oct 5, 2026
Rawalpindi Adcs Husband Sent To Jail In Assault Case

RAWALPINDI – In Rawalpindi, the husband of a female Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) has been arrested on allegations of assaulting his wife and sent to jail on judicial remand.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Maliha Sehar had accused her husband of physically assaulting her.

A case was registered against the accused, Javad Ali, at the Women Police Station on the ADC’s complaint.

Police arrested Javad Ali and presented him before the court.

The court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now