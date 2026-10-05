Hong Kong Sixes 2026 schedule announced, Pakistan to face India

The complete schedule for the 22nd edition of the Hong Kong Sixes has been announced, with all 25 matches set to be played at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground from October 30 to November 1.

A total of 12 teams will participate in the tournament and have been divided into four groups. Defending champions Pakistan have been placed in Group C alongside traditional rivals India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan won the title for the sixth time last year after defeating Kuwait in the final.

Group A features Australia, hosts Hong Kong China and England, while Bangladesh, Scotland and Sri Lanka are in Group B. South Africa, Oman and Afghanistan make up Group D.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against the UAE at 7:35am on October 30 before facing India at 11:15am on the same day.

The remaining group-stage matches and the knockout stage will begin on October 31.

The top-ranked team from each group will qualify for the Cup semi-finals, while the second-placed teams will advance to the Plate semi-finals and third-placed teams to the Bowl semi-finals.

The final will be played at 12:10pm on November 1.