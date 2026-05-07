Pakistani to let Citizens apply for Passports from Comfort of their Homes

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for Pakistanis, as the government decided to introduce home-based online passport application facility, allowing travellers to apply for passports without visiting regional offices.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by DG Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa, which was attended by NADRA’s technical team and senior officials. Several important decisions aimed at modernizing Pakistan’s passport system were approved during the session.

The meeting carried out detailed review of existing passport system and discussed series of reforms to bring it in line with modern technological requirements and international standards. Participants were briefed on the introduction of new technologies and the upgradation of current policies in accordance with the Interior Minister’s vision for a fully digitized and citizen-friendly passport system.

Authorities formally decided to provide citizens with facility to apply for passports online from the comfort of their homes, a move expected to significantly reduce long queues, delays, and overcrowding at passport offices across the country. The new digital system would improve efficiency, transparency, and accessibility, while making passport-related services faster and more convenient for the public. The initiative is being viewed as a major step toward digital governance and modernization of public services in Pakistan, with NADRA expected to play a key technical role in the implementation of the new online passport application mechanism.

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