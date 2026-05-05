Pakistan resumes passport issuance operations worldwide

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General of Immigration and Passport has announced resumption of passport issuance operations for Pakistani citizens worldwide.

The operations have been resumed after a four-day suspension caused by technical issues.

The disruption affected services in countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and several European nations.

Director General of Passports, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, confirmed that the technical fault at the Passport Headquarters has been resolved.

Following the restoration of services, Pakistani embassies have notified their citizens about the resumption of passport operations.

Pakistan Embassy in Saudi Arabia also shared the development on social media, stating: “It is to inform that passport services at the Embassy have been restored as of 05.05.2026. Applicants may now visit for passport-related matters”.

Under the directives of Federal Interior Minister and the vision of DG Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Pakistan has taken a major step toward digitizing its passport and immigration systems.

The new digital framework will allow passports and immigration processes to be tracked efficiently, enhancing transparency and operational performance.

Citizens will now be able to easily check the status of their passports online, simplifying access and reducing delays in services.