Saudi Arabia Job Alert for Pakistanis as strict warning issued for Overseas Workers

ISLAMABAD – A new advisory has been issued for Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia, stressing key rules to ensure legal safety and smooth employment. Workers are urged to keep their iqama valid, stay in contact with the embassy, and properly settle all job and financial matters before leaving a job.

Authorities highlighted respecting local laws and cultural norms to ensure a secure and trouble-free stay abroad. Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment released crucial and comprehensive guidelines for citizens planning to work in Saudi Arabia, as well as those already residing there. The advisory comes amid growing concerns over legal compliance, worker safety, and the protection of overseas employment rights.

Officials stress that individuals pursuing job opportunities in Saudi Arabia can cut risk of legal complications and secure a more stable future by strictly following these instructions.

Islamabad continues to rely heavily on its overseas workforce, with millions of citizens living abroad for employment, sending back remittances that serve as the backbone of the national economy. Among all destinations, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries remain the top choice for Pakistani workers, with thousands departing every year in search of better livelihoods.

One of the most critical requirements for workers heading to or already residing in Saudi Arabia is to always keep their iqama (residence permit) in their possession. Authorities have strongly warned that failure to maintain valid documentation or to renew the iqama before its expiry could result in serious legal trouble, including penalties and potential residency issues.

The advisory highlights importance of preparedness in emergency situations. Every Pakistani citizen abroad is urged to save and keep accessible the emergency contact numbers of the Pakistani embassy or consulate, ensuring immediate assistance can be reached in unforeseen circumstances.

Officials stressed that before returning to Pakistan or leaving a job, workers must ensure that all legal matters and financial obligations are fully settled. This includes proper clearance of dues, settlement of employment-related issues, and safeguarding records related to final benefits, unpaid salaries, and all financial documentation.

Beyond legal and financial responsibilities, Bureau of Immigration also underscored importance of cultural awareness and personal conduct. Pakistani citizens abroad are advised to maintain polite behavior in public spaces, dress appropriately, and strictly respect the religious and cultural norms of Saudi Arabia.