Hajj 2026 rituals begin as nearly 12 Million pilgrims reach Mina from Makkah

MAKKAH – Millions of pilgrims from across the world started reaching Mina from Makkah with the formal commencement of the annual Hajj 2026 pilgrimage.

The pilgrims will spend the entire day and night in Mina, performing prayers and staying in the tent city. Nearly 12 millions will proceed to the plains of Arafat after Fajr prayer tomorrow.

The key ritual of Hajj, Wuquf-e-Arafat, will be observed tomorrow, where pilgrims will observe Hajj sermon from Masjid al-Nimrah and offer combined and shortened Dhuhr and Asr prayers. The day will be spent in worship, supplication, and repentance until sunset.

After sunset, pilgrims will move to Muzdalifah, where they will spend the night under the open sky. Maghrib and Isha prayers will be offered together, and pebbles will be collected for the stoning ritual.

On 10th of Zul Hijjah , pilgrims will return to Mina and perform the ritual of Rami (stoning of Jamarat), starting with the large Jamarah. This will be followed by animal sacrifice, shaving or trimming of hair, and exiting Ihram. Pilgrims will then proceed to Makkah for Tawaf al-Ziyarah before returning to Mina.

During the remaining days, the ritual of stoning the Jamarat will continue. Pilgrims will depart Mina before sunset on the 12th of Dhul Hijjah after completing all Hajj rites.