Gold Rates cross Rs477,000 in Pakistan amid Global Market Rally

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded on first day of the week, with more gains in the international market and pushing both gold and silver rates higher in local trading.

The price of gold per tola increased by Rs4,600 to reach Rs477,762 during the day’s trading. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs3,943 to settle at Rs409,603.

Today Gold Prices

Item Price Change Gold (per tola) Rs477,762 +Rs4,600 Gold (10 gram) Rs409,603 +Rs3,943 Gold (Int’l per ounce) $4,554 +$46 Silver (per tola) Rs8,270 +Rs236

Gold Rates in Pakistan Last Week

Dates 24K Gold 20-May Rs470,362 19-May Rs477,162 18-May Rs477,162 16-May Rs476,262 15-May Rs476,862 14-May Rs492,362 13-May Rs491,362

In the international market, gold rose by $46 per ounce to $4,554, which includes a $20 premium.

Silver prices also moved upward, increasing by Rs236 per tola to reach Rs8,270 in the local market.