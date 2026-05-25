Gold Rates cross Rs477,000 in Pakistan amid Global Market Rally

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded on first day of the week, with more gains in the international market and pushing both gold and silver rates higher in local trading.
The price of gold per tola increased by Rs4,600 to reach Rs477,762 during the day’s trading. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs3,943 to settle at Rs409,603.
Today Gold Prices
|Item
|Price
|Change
|Gold (per tola)
|Rs477,762
|+Rs4,600
|Gold (10 gram)
|Rs409,603
|+Rs3,943
|Gold (Int’l per ounce)
|$4,554
|+$46
|Silver (per tola)
|Rs8,270
|+Rs236
Gold Rates in Pakistan Last Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|20-May
|Rs470,362
|19-May
|Rs477,162
|18-May
|Rs477,162
|16-May
|Rs476,262
|15-May
|Rs476,862
|14-May
|Rs492,362
|13-May
|Rs491,362
In the international market, gold rose by $46 per ounce to $4,554, which includes a $20 premium.
Silver prices also moved upward, increasing by Rs236 per tola to reach Rs8,270 in the local market.
Per Tola Gold Price falls to Rs473,000 amid global bullion dip