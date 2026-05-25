Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 25 May 2026

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on May 25, with the rate of one tola dropping by Rs2,200 to Rs473,162 amid a decline in international bullion prices.

In previous session, the price of gold per tola moved down by Rs2,200 in a single day, bringing the new rate down to Rs473,162. The sudden fall comes just day after market showed stability.

Pakistan Gold Rates

Category New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs473,162 Gold (10 Grams) Rs405,660 Gold Int’l price (Per Ounce) $4,508 Silver (Per Tola) Rs8,034

The decline was also reflected in smaller quantities, as the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs1,886 to settle at Rs405,660. Analysts say the local market closely followed international trends, where bullion prices also came under pressure.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold 20-May Rs470,362 19-May Rs477,162 18-May Rs477,162 16-May Rs476,262 15-May Rs476,862 14-May Rs492,362 13-May Rs491,362

In the global market, gold prices slipped by $22 per ounce, reaching $4,508, including a premium of $20. The international downturn directly impacted Pakistan’s bullion rates, triggering fresh concern among traders and investors about further volatility in the coming days.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged despite the turbulence in the gold market. The rate of silver stayed firm at Rs8,034 per tola.