Mustafa Amir case opens dark trail of drug cartel links

KARACHI – Investigations into rising drug networks, the kidnapping and murder of a youth, and the martyrdom of a police officer have repeatedly shown links between different cases, but investigating agencies failed to act effectively, raising serious questions over police and anti-narcotics departments.

The cocaine gang leader Anmol alias “Pinky” is now increasingly being linked to the Mustafa Amir murder case, while successive arrests in the case have exposed a dangerous drug mafia network. However, weak and slow investigations reportedly failed to bring key figures to justice in time.

According to details, on 8 February 2025, suspect Armaghan was arrested after a police encounter at his residence in the Defence Gizri area in connection with the Mustafa Amir murder case. During the operation, DSP Ahsan Zulfiqar was critically injured and later embraced martyrdom in March 2025 while receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police officials say that initial interrogation of Armaghan revealed major information about a wide-ranging drug network, exposing layers of a countrywide drug cartel. Following further investigation, on 22 February 2025, another suspect named Sahir Hassan was arrested for allegedly being involved in the international smuggling network of cocaine and weed.

The investigation expanded further, leading to the arrest of alleged major cocaine dealer Faizan alias Faizi on 6 March 2025. Sources claim Faizan disclosed key details about the supply network linked to Anmol alias Pinky’s group and also revealed connections with members of the gang. His testimony reportedly became an important link in connecting the murder case with the broader drug network.

Authorities had decided to further investigate Faizan in the Mustafa Amir murder case based on these revelations, but the matter later stalled and the investigation did not progress in the required direction. As a result, Faizan was released in 2025 due to weak prosecution and was arrested again in 2026, but once more managed to secure release due to insufficient evidence.

During questioning, Faizan also reportedly named Anmol alias Pinky, but investigators again failed to reach the core of the drug network. Officials say that had the investigation into Armaghan’s drug links and the attack on DSP Ahsan Zulfiqar been handled more thoroughly and in time, several key figures of the drug cartel could have been brought to justice earlier.

The growing drug trade and related criminal activities have caused alarm among citizens. Critics say that had anti-narcotics and law enforcement agencies acted seriously after Armaghan’s arrest, many lives could have been saved and the expanding drug network in the city could have been contained.