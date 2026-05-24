PCB begins search for new batting coach for white-ball team

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started the search for a new batting coach for the national team and has issued an official advertisement in this regard.

According to the advertisement, candidates must have at least Level II coaching certification along with a minimum of five years of coaching experience. Applicants are required to have strong expertise in modern batting techniques, game analysis, and player development.

In addition, familiarity with international standards for assessing and improving player performance has been made mandatory. The PCB has also included strong managerial skills, effective communication, and computer literacy as essential requirements.

Sources said the position will be for Pakistan’s white-ball team. The tenure of current batting coach Hanif Malik will end after the ODI series against Australia. Applications can be submitted until June 7 at 5 pm.