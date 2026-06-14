Qatari delegation in Tehran to push US–Iran peace deal amid resistance

TEHRAN – A Qatari delegation has reportedly arrived in Tehran amid high-level diplomatic activity linked to ongoing efforts for “message exchange” between the US and Iran, as Tehran shows resistance over signing date.

The visiting delegation is headed by advisor to Qatar’s Foreign Minister. The visit is said to aim at continuing indirect communication and transmission of messages between Tehran and Washington. This is second visit by the Qatari delegation to Tehran within just a few days amid intensified behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

A potential peace agreement between Iran and US could be signed digitally as early as today.

Over weekend, US President Donald Trump made big claims on social media, saying a deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday. He further said that following the agreement, the Strait of Hormuz would be immediately “opened for everyone.”

Trump also added that if conditions remain peaceful, Washington would “go and excavate nuclear materials,” expressing willingness for long-term cooperation with Iran and the Middle East. However, he warned that if the process fails, alternative options are available, although he expressed hope they would not be needed.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a telephone conversation with Qatari counterpart, during which they discussed “recent developments regarding a historic peace agreement.”

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif said that a peace agreement between the United States and Iran has already been finalized and is expected to be signed by the concerned parties soon.

Sharif called this interaction as a warm and friendly call with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, during which he expressed deep gratitude for Qatar’s continued support for Pakistan’s peace efforts during the Gulf crisis.

Meanwhile, confusion remains over timeline, as Iran said the digital signing ceremony for the agreement with the United States will not take place on Sunday, while Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry insists that negotiations are in the final stage and the signing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday.

According to Iranian state media, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that the exact timing of the signing has still not been finalized. He said : “We will have to wait for the precise time of the memorandum of understanding.”

He further clarified that the signing will not occur on Sunday, although it could still happen in the coming days. He also warned that due to the “other side’s inconsistency,” caution must be exercised in making public statements about the process.

Amid back channel diplomacy. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also held telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Islamabad and Riyadh expressed that the signing ceremony is expected to take place on Sunday and hoped this development would pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region.