Trump says US-Iran Peace Deal ready for signing but Tehran disputes Accord Timing

WASHINGTON – A proposed peace agreement between US and Iran is reportedly in its final stages, with Pakistan claiming that an electronic signing ceremony could take place as early as Sunday. However, conflicting statements from Washington, and Tehran have created uncertainty over the exact timing of the deal.

US President Donald Trump shared social media post that an agreement with Iran has been scheduled for signing today on Sunday. He said after the deal, Strait of Hormuz would be “immediately opened for everyone,” hinting at a potential easing of long-standing regional tensions affecting global energy and maritime routes.

POTUS also said that if conditions remain peaceful, Washington would proceed to “extract nuclear material” and work closely with Iran and the wider Middle East in the long term. He added that while Washington hopes the process will proceed smoothly, “alternatives” remain available if necessary.

Pakistan emerged as a key diplomatic voice in the ongoing negotiations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the U.S.–Iran peace agreement is now closer than ever and could be finalized within 24 hours, followed by electronic signatures.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement text has been prepared and the electronic signing ceremony is expected on Sunday. The ministry also confirmed high-level diplomatic engagement by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who held separate telephone conversations with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

Pakistan said discussions focused on the final phase of U.S.–Iran negotiations and welcomed what it described as “encouraging progress,” expressing hope that the agreement would contribute to long-term regional peace and stability.

Amid optimism from US and Pakistan, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the agreement will not be signed on Sunday. Speaking to state media, Baqaei said the memorandum of understanding could still be signed in the coming days but stressed that any firm timeline remains uncertain. He pointed to “hesitation from the other side” and urged caution in making definitive statements about the signing schedule.

Several countries welcomed the progress in talks, praising Pakistan’s continued mediation efforts and diplomatic support throughout the process.

Switzerland, meanwhile, has been linked to discussions regarding the possible hosting or facilitation of the signing ceremony. However, Pakistan’s Foreign Office previously denied reports that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would travel to Geneva, despite earlier media speculation.

The proposed agreement is widely seen as a potential breakthrough in U.S.–Iran relations, with implications for regional stability and global energy security. Reports indicate that the framework includes electronic signing procedures, followed by further technical-level negotiations in the coming week.

Central to the reported deal is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, alongside broader commitments aimed at reducing tensions and establishing a longer-term diplomatic channel between Washington and Tehran.

Despite coordinated messaging from Pakistan and supportive signals from several regional actors, Iran’s denial of a Sunday signing shows ongoing diplomatic gaps. With multiple stakeholders presenting differing timelines, the situation remains fluid.