US-Iran Peace Deal nears Final Stage as Electronic Signing expected within 24 Hours, PM confirms

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared that a major geopolitical breakthrough is now on the brink, stating that a peace agreement between the United States and Iran could be finalized within just 24 hours, even as tensions surge across the Gulf region.

In a post on X, the prime minister said Pakistan is actively preparing for the electronic signing of the agreement immediately after negotiations conclude, with technical-level talks expected to begin next week. He described the unfolding diplomacy as a “crucial step” toward regional stability and welcomed what he called encouraging progress in the talks.

He thanked both Washington and Tehran for maintaining engagement during high-stakes negotiations and expressed optimism that the emerging deal could reshape long-term peace prospects in the Middle East. He also highlighted renewed diplomatic momentum following discussions between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, noting that both sides acknowledged positive developments and agreed to remain in close coordination.

We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week. We would like to thank United States of… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 13, 2026

However, even as diplomatic optimism rises, the situation on the ground remains volatile. A US official indicated that Washington expects an initial agreement could be signed soon, suggesting negotiations may be entering their final and most critical phase after months of uncertainty.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added a dramatic twist, stating on state television that Iran has emerged “stronger” from its confrontation with the United States. While acknowledging that adjustments to the draft deal are still possible, he framed the negotiations as evidence of Tehran’s strategic gains.

Tensions then escalated sharply around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. US forces reported intercepting and destroying multiple Iranian one-way attack drones heading toward the waterway, confirming that maritime traffic remains secure. The Strait, which carries a significant share of global oil and gas shipments, has become the focal point of rising military and diplomatic pressure.

Adding to the alarm, Iranian media reported explosions near Sirik port and Qeshm Island, further heightening fears of escalation. Local reports also claimed Iranian forces fired warning shots at vessels allegedly attempting to cross without authorization, intensifying concerns in an already fragile and highly sensitive region.

As diplomacy races against rising military activity, the world now watches closely to see whether this last-minute electronic peace deal will hold, or whether the Strait of Hormuz could once again become a flashpoint for wider conflict.