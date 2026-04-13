Pm Shehbaz Says Efforts Ongoing To Resolve Stalled Iran Us Issues

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that history shows wars take years to start and even longer to end, adding that Pakistan will continue to play its role for the sake of peace and saving human lives.

Briefing cabinet members on diplomatic efforts, the Prime Minister said that following talks between Iran and the United States, the clouds of war have cleared, giving Pakistan an opportunity to turn conflict into lasting peace. He added that a ceasefire between both sides is still holding.

He said Pakistan will continue to contribute to peace in the region, noting that throughout history it has taken many years to stop wars and establish stability.

The Prime Minister revealed that the US delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance, while the Iranian delegation was headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the Foreign Minister. He said both sides held direct talks for 21 continuous hours and that he personally witnessed them sitting face-to-face, marking the first such engagement in 47 years.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that Pakistan’s leadership worked day and night for this achievement, calling it the result of sincere efforts that led to the continuation of the ceasefire, although some issues between the two sides still remain and efforts are ongoing to resolve them.

He described the Islamabad peace dialogue as a historic moment, saying it provided an opportunity for a lasting ceasefire, mediation, and hosting talks at a time when the global economy is facing instability.

He added that the Prime Minister of Japan called to congratulate Pakistan on the ceasefire and acknowledged its role, while several European leaders also contacted him to appreciate Pakistan’s efforts.

The Prime Minister said this success was achieved with the blessings of Allah and the prayers of the nation, praising Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and their teams for their efforts.

He added that the wisdom and leadership of the Field Marshal helped bring about the ceasefire and an interim agreement, saying that although many details remain confidential, he personally witnessed critical moments where negotiations nearly collapsed but were saved at the last moment.