iPhone 0% Markup Installment Plans in Pakistan with EMI as Low as Rs7,500 Per Month

iPhone prices in Pakistan keep climbing higher, and even older models have become out of reach for many in Pakistan. Apple premium phone now feels like a heavy financial decision, as PTA taxes push elevate prices.

But amid this situation, some relief has emerged as you can avail new installment options which are now available that let buyers own iPhones without paying the full amount upfront, making these devices a bit more accessible for those who prefer paying in monthly installments.

The new installment-based financing options makes premium Apple devices far more accessible than before. The newly launched scheme allows customers to purchase selected iPhone models on easy monthly payments, including a 0% markup option for up to 12 months, easing the burden of upfront costs amid rising inflation and currency pressure.

You can now get Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) – Midnight, and Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) – Midnight. Customers can choose flexible repayment plans ranging from 6 months to 36 months, depending on eligibility and preference. However, the interest-free benefit is strictly limited to the 12-month plan or shorter durations.

iPhone 13 (128GB) – Rs. 189,999

6 months: Rs. 31,667/month

12 months (0% markup): Rs. 15,833/month

24 months: Rs. 10,045/month

36 months: Rs. 7,454/month

iPhone 14 (128GB) – Rs. 210,000

6 months: Rs. 35,000/month

12 months (0% markup): Rs. 17,500/month

24 months: Rs. 11,103/month

36 months: Rs. 8,239/month

With premium smartphones becoming increasingly expensive in Pakistan due to inflation and currency depreciation, installment-based purchasing has rapidly become a preferred option for many consumers. The 12-month zero-markup plan is already being highlighted as the most attractive choice among buyers.

Interested customers can apply through eligible HBL installment options. For details regarding eligibility, documentation, and payment procedures.

While financing is available for up to 36 months, the 0% markup facility applies only to plans up to 12 months. Customers are advised to carefully review banking terms, card eligibility, and financing conditions before applying.