Baskin-Robbins, Sweet Creme outlets sealed in Lahore over food safety violations

LAHORE – Pakistani brands often found violating food health safety, but authorities tightened the noose around several popular ice cream outlets. What they found raised immediate concern, as expired products, improper storage practices, and unhygienic conditions failed to meet basic standards.

Several outlets of famous ice cream brands faced action. At an outlet of famous Baskin-Robbins, officials found expired brownies being stored in deep freezers alongside regular ice cream stock.

A branch of Sweet Creme was also sealed after officials reportedly found unsanitary conditions and expired food items on the premises. CLips doing rounds online show inspection teams examining the outlet and pointing out clear violations of hygiene protocols.

Another outlet of Jay Bees was also shut down after being flagged for comparable violations, according to widely shared videos online.

The coordinated enforcement action has sparked public concern, highlighting how even popular dessert chains are not immune to lapses in food safety compliance. Authorities have reiterated that inspections will continue aggressively to prevent the sale of expired or substandard food items and to safeguard public health.

Sweet Creme sparks outrage

Earlier this month, Sweet Creme outlet in Rawalpindi’s Bahria Town Phase 7 sparked widespread outrage after a viral video surfaced online. The footage reportedly shows a confrontation between staff and a 6-year-old boy, who allegedly works on the streets selling books to support his family. The child is said to have visited the shop during extreme heat and asked for ice cream or ice, but the situation escalated into a heated exchange.

The video quickly spread across social media, with many users condemning what they described as the rough treatment of a vulnerable minor, triggering strong public backlash and calls for action.

In response, Sweet Creme apologized, expressing regret over the incident and confirming that the staff member involved was removed from their position, while reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy on such behavior.