Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 26 May 2026

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on May 26, with the rate of one tola surging by Rs4,600 to Rs477,762 amid a upward trend in international bullion prices.

In previous session, the price of gold per tola moved up by Rs4,600 in a single day, bringing the new rate to Rs477,762.

Pakistan Gold Rates

Category New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs477,762 Gold (10 Grams) Rs409,603 Gold Int’l price (Per Ounce) $4,554 Silver (Per Tola) Rs8,270

The increase was also reflected in smaller quantities, as the price of 10 grams of gold surged by Rs3,943 to settle at Rs409,603. Analysts say the local market closely followed international trends, where bullion prices also recovered.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold 20-May Rs470,362 19-May Rs477,162 18-May Rs477,162 16-May Rs476,262 15-May Rs476,862 14-May Rs492,362 13-May Rs491,362

In the global market, gold prices increased by $46 per ounce, reaching $4,554, including a premium of $20. The international rally directly impacted Pakistan’s bullion rates, triggering fresh concern among traders and investors about further volatility in the coming days.

Meanwhile, silver prices also jumped as the rate of silver stood at Rs8,270 per tola after an increase of Rs236.