Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 26 May 2026

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on May 26, with the rate of one tola surging by Rs4,600 to Rs477,762 amid a upward trend in international bullion prices.
In previous session, the price of gold per tola moved up by Rs4,600 in a single day, bringing the new rate to Rs477,762.
Pakistan Gold Rates
|Category
|New Price
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs477,762
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs409,603
|Gold Int’l price (Per Ounce)
|$4,554
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs8,270
The increase was also reflected in smaller quantities, as the price of 10 grams of gold surged by Rs3,943 to settle at Rs409,603. Analysts say the local market closely followed international trends, where bullion prices also recovered.
Gold Rates This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|20-May
|Rs470,362
|19-May
|Rs477,162
|18-May
|Rs477,162
|16-May
|Rs476,262
|15-May
|Rs476,862
|14-May
|Rs492,362
|13-May
|Rs491,362
In the global market, gold prices increased by $46 per ounce, reaching $4,554, including a premium of $20. The international rally directly impacted Pakistan’s bullion rates, triggering fresh concern among traders and investors about further volatility in the coming days.
Meanwhile, silver prices also jumped as the rate of silver stood at Rs8,270 per tola after an increase of Rs236.