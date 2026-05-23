Per Tola Gold Price falls to Rs473,000 amid global bullion dip

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan ended the week with a loss of Rs2,200 amid a downward trend in the global bullion market.

On Saturday, price of gold per tola decreased by Rs2,200, closing at Rs473,162. Similarly, the rate of 10-gram gold fell by Rs1,886, settling at Rs405,660.On Friday, gold prices had remained stable at Rs475,362 per tola, showing no change during the trading session.

Gold Prices Today

Item New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs473,162 Gold (10 Gram) Rs405,660 Gold (International, per ounce) $4,508 Silver (Per Tola) Rs8,034

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $22 per ounce, bringing the rate to $4,508 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs8,034 per tola in the local market.