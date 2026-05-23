Per Tola Gold Price falls to Rs473,000 amid global bullion dip

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan ended the week with a loss of Rs2,200 amid a downward trend in the global bullion market.
On Saturday, price of gold per tola decreased by Rs2,200, closing at Rs473,162. Similarly, the rate of 10-gram gold fell by Rs1,886, settling at Rs405,660.On Friday, gold prices had remained stable at Rs475,362 per tola, showing no change during the trading session.
Gold Prices Today
|Item
|New Price
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs473,162
|Gold (10 Gram)
|Rs405,660
|Gold (International, per ounce)
|$4,508
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs8,034
In the international market, gold prices dropped by $22 per ounce, bringing the rate to $4,508 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs8,034 per tola in the local market.