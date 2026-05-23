Ib Chief Fawad Asad Ullah Gets 4 Year Extension Amid Regional Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved 4-year extension in service for Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director General Fawad Asad Ullah.

Ministry of Interior has issued an official notification confirming the extension. The decision was taken in recognition of Fawad Asad Ullah’s professional capabilities and his contribution to national security, particularly at a time of changing regional and international security dynamics.

Fawad was appointed DG IB in 2022 after his promotion to Grade 22, he became the first officer from the intelligence cadre to head the agency.

He has nearly four decades of experience in operational and strategic intelligence. During his career, he has received several state honours, including the Tamgha-e-Shujaat in 1996, the Sitara-e-Shujaat in 2017, and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz last year for his role in Marka-e-Haq.