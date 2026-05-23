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IB Chief Fawad Asad Ullah gets 4-Year Extension amid regional tensions

By News Desk
12:55 pm | May 23, 2026
Ib Chief Fawad Asad Ullah Gets 4 Year Extension Amid Regional Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved 4-year extension in service for Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director General Fawad Asad Ullah.

Ministry of Interior has issued an official notification confirming the extension. The decision was taken in recognition of Fawad Asad Ullah’s professional capabilities and his contribution to national security, particularly at a time of changing regional and international security dynamics.

Fawad was appointed DG IB in 2022 after his promotion to Grade 22, he became the first officer from the intelligence cadre to head the agency.

He has nearly four decades of experience in operational and strategic intelligence. During his career, he has received several state honours, including the Tamgha-e-Shujaat in 1996, the Sitara-e-Shujaat in 2017, and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz last year for his role in Marka-e-Haq.

Fawad has decades of experience in Intelligence Bureau, as he joined the service in 1990 as an Assistant Director after completing a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering.

Over the years, he served in key operational and administrative roles, including Commandant of the IB Division Academy and Joint DG at Capital Region Headquarters.

Along with position of IB chief, he also assumed additional charge of ex-officio Secretary of the IB Division. During his tenure, the agency has expanded its counterterrorism and internal security operations, including actions against militant and criminal networks as well as efforts targeting illegal financial activities.

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