Punjab approves Rs50,000 fine for dumping animal offals in streets on Eidul Azha

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a fine of Rs50,000 for anyone found dumping waste and animal remains in streets and unauthorized areas during Eidul Azha.

During a video-link meeting, she reviewed a foolproof sanitation plan for the festival, instructing authorities to ensure cleanliness in drains, canals, private housing societies, railway colonies, cantonment areas, and 2,687 major commercial markets across the province.

A public awareness campaign will also discourage littering in prohibited areas.

The chief minister emphasized that all government departments must work as a unified unit during the festival. Exceptional cleanliness will be rewarded, while negligence will be penalized.

Vigilance squads have been set up to monitor littering, and biodegradable shopping bags will be provided for animal remains.

Over 176,000 sanitary workers and more than 8,000 temporary staff will participate in the operations.

Additionally, 3,800 primary collection centers, 3,100 dumping sites, and 7,000 disposal points have been designated across Punjab.

For the Eidul Azha operation, 4,500 special camps will be established, and over 40,000 additional vehicles, including loader rickshaws, mini dumpers, tractor trolleys, and pickups, will be deployed. Citizens can also contact Punjab’s sanitation helpline at 1139.