New Petrol Price in Pakistan set at Rs403.78 Per Litre

ISLAMABAD – In a welcome pre-Eid relief for the public, the federal government has announced another cut in fuel prices, reducing petrol and high-speed diesel by Rs. 6 per litre for the coming week, according to an official statement from the Petroleum Division.

Under the latest revision, petrol will now be available at Rs. 403.78 per litre, while high-speed diesel has been fixed at Rs. 403.58 per litre. The new rates will take effect from Saturday, May 23, 2026.

The price reduction comes just ahead of Eid, offering much-needed relief to households already dealing with inflationary pressures. It also follows another cut announced last week, when both petrol and diesel prices were reduced by Rs. 5 per litre each.

Officials say the successive downward adjustments reflect ongoing volatility in global and domestic energy markets, but are expected to ease transportation costs and provide some financial breathing space to consumers during the festive period.

Last week, the government reduced petrol and high-speed diesel prices by Rs. 5 per litre each, bringing petrol to Rs. 409.78 and diesel to Rs. 409.58 per litre, effective May 16 amid fuel price fluctuations that are impacting consumers and markets, with petrol affecting household budgets and diesel remaining vital for transport and industrial use.